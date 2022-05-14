B. Riley Cuts Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target to $37.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ICHR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.45. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $293.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.08 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 4,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

