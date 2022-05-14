B. Riley Asset Management LLC Takes $11.12 Million Position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 759,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,123,000. Alta Equipment Group makes up about 4.8% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned 2.35% of Alta Equipment Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALTG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 249.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 201,609 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 20.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter worth $1,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 35,841 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $349,449.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,856,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,102,951.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 223,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,333. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.34. 140,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.71.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Alta Equipment Group had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $356.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $19.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Alta Equipment Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.