B. Riley Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 759,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,123,000. Alta Equipment Group comprises approximately 4.8% of B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. B. Riley Asset Management LLC owned 2.35% of Alta Equipment Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,543,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,189,000 after purchasing an additional 224,037 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 249.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 201,609 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter worth $1,251,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 113,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 58,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 605,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 19,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $250,065.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders bought 223,687 shares of company stock worth $2,501,333. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

ALTG traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 140,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,426. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $334.60 million, a P/E ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

