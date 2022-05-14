Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock Holdings Increased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 7,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 72.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut their target price on Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

AXON stock opened at $98.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.89 and a beta of 0.55. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $209.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.99.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $256.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $683,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 360,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

