Aviva PLC Sells 65,758 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,758 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $7,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortis by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,588,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,622,000 after buying an additional 3,170,125 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Fortis by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,553,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,041,000 after buying an additional 622,957 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,403,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,132,000 after buying an additional 560,532 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Fortis by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,715,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,716,000 after buying an additional 64,239 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Fortis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,261,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,239,000 after buying an additional 12,846 shares during the period. 49.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.33. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Fortis had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4227 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FTS shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.92.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

