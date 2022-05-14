Aviva PLC Sells 2,293 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $7,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,247,000 after buying an additional 40,018 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on J. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $133.08 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.11 and a 52-week high of $150.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.06%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

