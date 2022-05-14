Aviva PLC Has $8.83 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $8,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Dover by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.08.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $132.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $128.31 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.42.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

