Aviva PLC Has $8.49 Million Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,325 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $8,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EIX. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Edison International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Edison International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Edison International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $65.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.86. Edison International has a one year low of $54.14 and a one year high of $73.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 183.01%.

Several brokerages have commented on EIX. StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

