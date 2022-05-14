Aviva PLC Has $6.64 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,503 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFG. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $37.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average of $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.83 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

