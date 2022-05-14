Aviva PLC Buys 5,870 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $8,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Masimo by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MASI. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.33.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $136.04 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $112.07 and a 52-week high of $305.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.59 and its 200-day moving average is $210.65.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

