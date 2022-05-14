Aviva PLC Buys 55,999 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,999 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $8,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 658,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,948,000 after acquiring an additional 19,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.76.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.21. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinterest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $1,398,031.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $812,824.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 352,848 shares of company stock valued at $8,090,398 over the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

