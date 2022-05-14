Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 4,347.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,505,000 after acquiring an additional 27,888 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Fortive by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 39,566 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 160,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 24,229 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Fortive by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

FTV opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day moving average of $67.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Fortive declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Barclays upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.71.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 17,400 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,653.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,379 shares of company stock valued at $215,546 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

