Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.54

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.54 and last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 88557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

AVVIY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.55) to GBX 470 ($5.79) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Investec downgraded shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Aviva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aviva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $482.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aviva shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 0.75999999 split was announced on Monday, June 6th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 6th.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.3734 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.66%.

Aviva Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

