Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.54

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.54 and last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 88557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.
AVVIY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.55) to GBX 470 ($5.79) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Investec downgraded shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Aviva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aviva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $482.50.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.3734 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.66%.
Aviva Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
