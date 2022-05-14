Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Declares $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

Avista has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Avista has a dividend payout ratio of 71.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Avista to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.

Get Avista alerts:

AVA stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.63. Avista has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $47.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.71.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Avista had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avista news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $105,454.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $63,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $692,691 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Avista by 22.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Avista by 14.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the first quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Avista by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVA shares. Mizuho started coverage on Avista in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Avista in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Avista Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.