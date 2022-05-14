Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.91.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVAH shares. Stephens cut their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 5,435,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,591 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,354,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,895 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,163,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,812,000 after acquiring an additional 829,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,087,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 69,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 5.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,457,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after acquiring an additional 132,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAH traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 302,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.47 million and a P/E ratio of -5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $414.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

