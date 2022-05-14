Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $830.00 million-$850.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $842.09 million.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVNS. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.75.
AVNS opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average is $31.92. Avanos Medical has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $40.81.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Avanos Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avanos Medical (AVNS)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.