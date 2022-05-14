AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Makena Capital Management LLC

Makena Capital Management LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $10,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,789,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,867,000 after acquiring an additional 52,216 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,431,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,284,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,009,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,927,000 after acquiring an additional 44,121 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 649,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,049,000 after acquiring an additional 18,305 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 636,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,601,000 after acquiring an additional 64,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.47.

NYSE:AVB traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.21. 692,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,426. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $194.61 and a one year high of $259.05. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

