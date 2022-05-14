Automata Network Hits Market Capitalization of $25.44 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (ATA) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last week, Automata Network has traded 46.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Automata Network has a total market cap of $25.44 million and $5.03 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.39 or 0.00549477 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,754.08 or 2.10247533 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00036632 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008627 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

