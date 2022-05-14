Auto Trader Group’s (AUTO) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

AUTO has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 745 ($9.19) to GBX 715 ($8.82) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 601 ($7.41) to GBX 586 ($7.22) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 720 ($8.88) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 699.56 ($8.62).

Shares of AUTO stock opened at GBX 559.80 ($6.90) on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 537 ($6.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 751.40 ($9.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.28 billion and a PE ratio of 27.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 634.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 667.10.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

