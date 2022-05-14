AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Shares Purchased by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,755 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,084 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in AudioCodes by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,602,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,957,000 after acquiring an additional 369,380 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in AudioCodes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,094,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,707 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in AudioCodes by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 885,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,807,000 after acquiring an additional 111,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in AudioCodes by 48,785.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 713,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,225,000 after acquiring an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AUDC shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on AudioCodes from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.20.

Shares of AUDC stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.59. The stock had a trading volume of 257,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,629. The company has a market cap of $654.35 million, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.80. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $37.35.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AudioCodes Profile

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

