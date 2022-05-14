aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered aTyr Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, aTyr Pharma has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of LIFE stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.54.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

