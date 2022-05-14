AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,957,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,592 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of AT&T worth $294,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.84. 34,107,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,638,836. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average of $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on T shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

