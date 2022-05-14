Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $375.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $400.28.
Shares of TEAM opened at $188.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of -65.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $161.04 and a 52-week high of $483.13.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 62,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 17.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter worth approximately $18,358,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Company Profile (Get Rating)
Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.
