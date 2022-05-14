Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $375.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $400.28.

Shares of TEAM opened at $188.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of -65.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $161.04 and a 52-week high of $483.13.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 62,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 17.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter worth approximately $18,358,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

