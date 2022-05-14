ATB Capital Cuts Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Price Target to C$125.00

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by ATB Capital from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Mainstreet Equity from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$129.17.
Shares of MEQ stock opened at C$113.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.67, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$133.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$126.26. Mainstreet Equity has a 1-year low of C$84.42 and a 1-year high of C$154.36.
Mainstreet Equity Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.