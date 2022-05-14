ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Up 230.8% in April

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 230.8% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ASX stock opened at $56.90 on Friday. ASX has a one year low of $54.67 and a one year high of $69.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.7819 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd.

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, technical and information services, and other post-trade services; securities and derivatives exchange, and ancillary services; and central counterparty clearing services.

