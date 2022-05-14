Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Asure Software has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of ASUR stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.00. 8,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,927. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.42 million, a P/E ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

