AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AstroNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

ALOT traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,037. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $92.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.56.

AstroNova ( NASDAQ:ALOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 5.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AstroNova by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AstroNova by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AstroNova by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

