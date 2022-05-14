Associated Banc Corp Sells 1,972 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Associated Banc Corp cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 255,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.5% of Associated Banc Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $41,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,612 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 533.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,632,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,124 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $224,193,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.47.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 12,953 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $1,988,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,515 shares of company stock worth $20,862,606. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.62. 5,652,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,219,262. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.99. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $131.94 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

