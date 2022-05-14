Associated Banc Corp Sells 168 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of MDY stock traded up $11.36 on Friday, reaching $443.71. The stock had a trading volume of 868,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,641. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.62. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.27 and a 1 year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

