Associated Banc Corp Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $67.09 on Friday, hitting $2,330.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,112. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,583.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,743.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,202.27 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,720.83, for a total value of $8,162,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 573,715 shares of company stock valued at $84,154,881. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

