Associated Banc Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,121 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 68.6% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 623.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 995,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,220,000 after buying an additional 858,322 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 97.5% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 99,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.64. 21,253,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,223,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.62. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $161.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.79%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.78.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

