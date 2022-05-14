Associated Banc Corp Purchases 1,978 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,597,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,748,000 after acquiring an additional 774,549 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,365,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,809,000 after acquiring an additional 293,379 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,750,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,758,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBB traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.14. 3,217,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216,852. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.71. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $105.39 and a one year high of $177.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

