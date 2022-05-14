Associated Banc Corp Has $7.20 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,099 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.36.

Shares of FIS traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,371,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,789. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.26 and a 200 day moving average of $105.31. The company has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.70.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

