Associated Banc Corp Has $5.77 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Edward Jones cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.53.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.74. 5,329,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,510,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $160.50 and a one year high of $202.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.43 and its 200 day moving average is $180.55.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

