Associated Banc Corp Has $4.55 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.56.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.63. 2,337,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,662,391. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.22 and its 200 day moving average is $266.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $193.11 and a 52 week high of $314.00. The company has a market capitalization of $277.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

In other news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

