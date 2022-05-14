Associated Banc Corp Has $24.31 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $24,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Cummins by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CMI. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.27.

CMI stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.12. 1,041,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,308. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.35 and its 200 day moving average is $215.48. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $270.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,001 shares of company stock worth $11,154,052. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

