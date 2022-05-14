Associated Banc Corp Has $22.23 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Associated Banc Corp cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $22,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 186.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $11.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $332.80. 3,536,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,489,962. The company has a market cap of $323.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $305.61 and a one year high of $399.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $348.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.76.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 482,603 shares of company stock valued at $166,308,551. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.