Associated Banc Corp Has $2.19 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,316,055,000 after buying an additional 1,925,735 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,173,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,901,952,000 after buying an additional 610,141 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,596,000 after buying an additional 3,417,965 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,254,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,354,000 after buying an additional 557,059 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,780,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,794,000 after purchasing an additional 655,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.99. 34,682,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,370,248. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.31. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

