Associated Banc Corp Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,963,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 193.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,437,000 after acquiring an additional 143,181 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

BIV traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.30. 1,226,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,089. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.67. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.48 and a fifty-two week high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

