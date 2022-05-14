Associated Banc Corp Buys 298 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lipe & Dalton grew its position in Walmart by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its position in Walmart by 331.2% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 344.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total value of $2,084,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.05. 6,646,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,659,461. The company has a market cap of $407.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $132.01 and a one year high of $160.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 45.90%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

