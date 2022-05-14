Associated Banc Corp Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,255 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Starbucks by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after buying an additional 2,629,721 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,001 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 180.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,639,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $180,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $100,376,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,805,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $445,151,000 after purchasing an additional 787,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Stephens dropped their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.96.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $5.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,134,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,727,331. The stock has a market cap of $86.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.40.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

