ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the April 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASAZY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 305 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 320 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 269 to SEK 280 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DNB Markets raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.67.

OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $16.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.076 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

