ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.99

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.99 and last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 234566 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASAZY shares. DNB Markets upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 269 to SEK 280 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 305 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 320 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.67.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.86%.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.