Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

AZPN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $3.34 on Friday, hitting $165.75. The stock had a trading volume of 322,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,794. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $122.29 and a twelve month high of $170.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The company had revenue of $187.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,435.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,986,000 after purchasing an additional 19,498 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

