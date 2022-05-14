ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on ASOS from GBX 2,280 ($28.11) to GBX 2,125 ($26.20) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($40.69) to GBX 2,900 ($35.75) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ASOS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,800 ($59.18) to GBX 4,000 ($49.32) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 5,500 ($67.81) to GBX 4,100 ($50.55) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,824.50.

OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.08. ASOS has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $74.68.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

