ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ASOMY. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on ASOS from GBX 5,500 ($67.81) to GBX 4,100 ($50.55) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,280 ($28.11) to GBX 2,125 ($26.20) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,700 ($45.62) to GBX 2,850 ($35.14) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ASOS from GBX 3,850 ($47.47) to GBX 2,900 ($35.75) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($40.69) to GBX 2,300 ($28.36) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,824.50.

OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.08. ASOS has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.56.

About ASOS (Get Rating)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

