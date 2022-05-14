Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashtead Group Plc is an equipment company which provides rental solutions primarily in United States and United Kingdom. The company’s operating segments consists of Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant. Sunbelt Rentals provides pump and power, climate control and scaffolding services. A-Plant business operates through Eve Trakway Limited, which constructs temporary roadways and barriers; PSS, which offers trenchless technology and fusion services and FLG services. Ashtead Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ASHTY. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ashtead Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($73.97) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,900 ($60.41) to GBX 4,950 ($61.03) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,230 ($64.48) to GBX 4,770 ($58.81) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($80.14) to GBX 6,100 ($75.21) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ashtead Group to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,406.00.

Shares of ASHTY stock opened at $195.54 on Tuesday. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of $184.12 and a fifty-two week high of $349.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.01.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ashtead Group will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

