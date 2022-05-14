Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) PT Lowered to $15.00

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AIP. Cowen reduced their price objective on Arteris from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arteris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.67.

Get Arteris alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AIP opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68. Arteris has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $27.57.

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Arteris will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arteris by 12.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arteris by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arteris by 29.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 677,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after buying an additional 156,052 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arteris by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Arteris in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

Arteris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.