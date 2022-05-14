Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Short Interest Update

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the April 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ARRW stock remained flat at $$9.83 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,903. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. Arrowroot Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARRW. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the second quarter worth $965,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,913,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the third quarter worth $228,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 176.2% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,559,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 994,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the third quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

