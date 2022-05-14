Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Lifted to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $71.00.

ARWR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.15. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.87 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 362.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,576,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,464,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,397,000 after buying an additional 1,494,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $45,802,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 796,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,730,000 after buying an additional 431,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

